Four-day meeting of KMSC delegates begins in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 15

On the first day of the four-day meeting of the state-level delegates of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, here on Wednesday, the leaders called upon farmers to get united to fight for their livelihood as the Central Government seemed to be bent on handing over the agriculture sector to corporate sector companies.

Around 350 delegates, including 50 women, who had come from different parts of the state, attended the meeting. The venue of the meeting would be the gurdwara at Thathian Mahanta village in the district.

Satnam Singh Pannu, state president, KMSC, unfurled the flag of the KMSC and Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary, paid rich tributes to those farmers who lost their lives during different farmers’ protests.

The organisational and review report of the KMSC was read by Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and Rana Ranbir Singh, state leaders of the committee. The delegates took part in the discussion of the report and registered their suggestions to take forward the fight for protecting the rights of the farmers.

While addressing on the occasion, the leaders condemned the G20 Summit started in Amritsar by saying that the aim of such conclaves was exploitation of under-developed countries by the developed ones in one or the other way. They said G-20 countries were trying to protect the interests of the corporate sector companies at the cost of poor sections of society.

The leaders alleged the education and health sectors had already been given to private players and now the G20 Summit participating companies’ eye was on the farming sector. They would press upon the government to hand over its control the corporate sector. The leaders urged the Central Government to quit the WTO and avoid taking part in the G20 Summit.