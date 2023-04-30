Four duped by online fraudsters

Amritsar, April 29
Four persons in the city have fallen prey to the online fraudsters and lost their hard earned money within seconds. The police have registered four separate cases in this connection and launched further investigations.
Surmukh Singh, a victim, said that some unknown persons hacked his credit card details and withdrew around Rs 75,000 from his account. Similarly, Renu Pushkarna of Jagdamba Colony told that unidentified persons took out Rs 1.47 lakh from her bank account.
In another incident, Raj Kumar Chawla informed the police that unidentified fraudsters purchased goods worth Rs 2.99 lakh by using his credit card details.
Rajbir Kaur of Wadali road at Chheharta lodged a complaint with the police that online fraudsters withdrew Rs 99,999 from her bank account. She suspected that some bank employee was involved in it. The police have registered separate FIRs under relevant sections of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...