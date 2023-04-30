Four duped by online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Four persons in the city have fallen prey to the online fraudsters and lost their hard earned money within seconds. The police have registered four separate cases in this connection and launched further investigations.

Surmukh Singh, a victim, said that some unknown persons hacked his credit card details and withdrew around Rs 75,000 from his account. Similarly, Renu Pushkarna of Jagdamba Colony told that unidentified persons took out Rs 1.47 lakh from her bank account.

In another incident, Raj Kumar Chawla informed the police that unidentified fraudsters purchased goods worth Rs 2.99 lakh by using his credit card details.

Rajbir Kaur of Wadali road at Chheharta lodged a complaint with the police that online fraudsters withdrew Rs 99,999 from her bank account. She suspected that some bank employee was involved in it. The police have registered separate FIRs under relevant sections of the IPC.