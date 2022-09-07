Four held for murdering mechanic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The city police have nabbed four persons who had allegedly killed a scooter mechanic in Guru Ram Dass market here on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Jaspal Singh (46), a resident of Gujjarpura locality here.

The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh, aka Happy, of Kohala village in Chogwan, Gurjinder Singh, alias Guri, of Jamarai village in Tarn Taran, Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, and Jatinder Singh of Kohala village. Guri was living on rent in a room located on the first floor over the shop of the victim.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the victim was allegedly having an affair with a woman living on rent on the first floor of the building. The accused also stayed on the same floor. He said investigation revealed that Jaspal used to visit the woman’s house while the accused also wanted to establish a relationship with the same woman. They used to stop him from going to meet the woman. A few days ago, they had a quarrel with him over this matter.

The ADCP said on Sunday evening they planned to teach him a lesson and attacked him with sharp-edged weapon and sticks. He was critically injured and rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.