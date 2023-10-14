Four held with 225-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested Shamsher Singh of Ekta Nagar area for allegedly possessing 125-gm heroin here on Thursday. The police said during interrogation, he revealed that he procured the consignment from Lovejit Singh of Maqboolpura. Following this, he was also arrested in the case. Both were brought on police remand and further investigation is underway. Similarly, the Bhindi Saida police in Amritsar rural police district confiscated 100-gm heroin from Mangpreet Singh and Navjot Singh of Lopoke. They were arrested during the checking of their vehicle at a naka near Mohalke village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and further investigation was on to establish their backward and forward linkages. TNS

Man loses bike to robbers

Amritsar: Three armed persons robbed a local resident of his motorcycle in Majitha area here on Thursday. Jaspal Singh, a resident of Dhing Nangal village, told the police that he was going to Majitha and when he reached near pear garden in Chand village, three motorcycle-borne persons stopped him. One of them took out a pistol and pointed at him and asked to hand over the bike. He said another miscreant took out a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill him. He said they forcibly snatched his bike (PB-02-DQ-7164) and fled away. The Majitha police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified miscreants and further investigation was on to identify them.