Four held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have arrested four persons in three separate incidents and recovered 50 gm of heroin from their possession. Those arrested are Jagdeep Singh and Sumon of Gumtala, and Harjit Singh and Vikramjit Singh of Fatahpur. According to the police, Jagdeep and Sumon were held with 30 gm of heroin while Harjing and Vikramjit were arrested in separate incidents for possessing 10 gm of heroin each. The police have registered three separate cases under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. TNS

One arrested under Arms Act

Amritsar: The anti-gangster force of the city police has seized a country-made pistol of .32 bore caliber and two live bullets from Mantu of Sultanwind. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act. He was produced in the court, and brought here on police remand for further interrogation on Tuesday. TNS

Two arrested with crackers

Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have arrested Nirmal Singh of Anngarh and Darshan Singh of the Baba Jeewan Singh Colony, recovering as many as 687 firecrackers and 288 plastic shells from their possession. The duo had been involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of fire-crackers. Two separate cases have been registered against them under the Explosive Act.