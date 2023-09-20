Four held with heroin, weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

The city police nabbed four persons and recovered heroin, weapons, live cartridges, mobile phones, a scooter and a motorcycle from their possession here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Sabhu, Harmanpreet Singh, alias Harman, Jasandeep Singh, alias Abhi, and Akashdeep Singh, all residents of Baba Jeevan Singh Abadi, Thatthi Mohalla, Khandwala.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu stated that a team led by SHO Mohit Kumar and Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh from the Maqbulpura police station was checking vehicles by putting up a checkpoint in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. At the checkpoint, the four accused were intercepted for checking. The cops seized 135 grams of heroin and an electronic weighing scale, a .32 bore pistol with magazine and five live cartridges, a .32 bore revolver, including seven live cartridges, four mobile phones, one Activa scooter and a Pulsar motorcycle were recovered.

“Those arrested will be presented in a court and remand will be taken to find out about backward and forward linkages of heroin and illegal weapons. Investigation is underway,” said ACP Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu.

The police said one of the accused, Harpreet Singh, alias Sabhu, was already facing two cases under the Arms Acts registered at the Chheharta and Ajnala police stations. On September 16, during a fight at the Chheharta sugar mill, the accused fled the spot after firing gunshots. In this regard, a case under Sections 323, 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered at the Chheharta police stations. All four accused were also wanted in the case and the weapons (pistol and revolver) used by them at the time of the firing were now recovered by the Maqbulpura police. A fresh case under Sections 21-B, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maqbulpura police station.