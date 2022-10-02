Four imported pistols seized from gangster

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 1

Acting on the information provided by Tarn Taran police, a Special Task Force (STF), Ambala (Haryana), had arrested one member of the module being run by US-based gangster Darmanjot Singh Kahlon.

The arrested gangster had been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Jamba, under the Nilokheri (Karnal district in Haryana) police station, from whom four imported pistols and cartridges were recovered.

Darmanjot’s accomplice Parminder Singh Pindi, a resident of Harsian (Batala in Gurdaspur district) was arrested about 10 days ago from Tarn Taran while his three unidentified accomplices escaped. Parminder Singh is a Punjab Police personnel posted in Amritsar.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said Mukesh Kumar would be brought on a production warrant here for interrogation.

The module is involved in the smuggling of arms and drugs being supplied by smugglers from across the border through drones and these are supplied to different parts of the region.

A case had already been registered by Sadar police (in Tarn Taran).