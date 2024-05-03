Four nabbed; two trucks, tipper, car seized for illegal sand mining in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 2
Amritsar rural police have confiscated two trucks, a car and a tipper for illegal sand mining and arrested four persons in two separate incidents on Thursday.
DIG Border Range Rakesh Kaushal and SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said that the police had laid a naka on Punga road in Ajnala and signalled a tipper to stop. The driver of the vehicle slipped away leaving the sand-laden vehicle behind. The tipper was carrying 1,000 cubic square feet of sand. The police have registered a case under the Mining and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act against unknown persons and further probe is on.
Similarly, Rajasansi police seized two trucks (PB-02-EC-1567 and PB-12-Y-1901) and a car (PB-13-BD-3908) at a check-point. The police also arrested four persons, Nirmal Singh of Ghoga village, Puna of Sarang Dev village, Sarabjit Singh and his brother Hardev Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village who were travelling in the car.
Each truck was carrying 800 cubic square feet of sand. On seeing the police team, one of the truck drivers escaped from the spot. The two occupants of the car were conducting a recce for the safe passage of trucks, said the police.
A case has been registered in this connection at Rajasansi police station here and further investigations are on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...