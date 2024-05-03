Four nabbed; two trucks, tipper, car seized for illegal sand mining in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Amritsar rural police have confiscated two trucks, a car and a tipper for illegal sand mining and arrested four persons in two separate incidents on Thursday.

DIG Border Range Rakesh Kaushal and SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said that the police had laid a naka on Punga road in Ajnala and signalled a tipper to stop. The driver of the vehicle slipped away leaving the sand-laden vehicle behind. The tipper was carrying 1,000 cubic square feet of sand. The police have registered a case under the Mining and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act against unknown persons and further probe is on.

Similarly, Rajasansi police seized two trucks (PB-02-EC-1567 and PB-12-Y-1901) and a car (PB-13-BD-3908) at a check-point. The police also arrested four persons, Nirmal Singh of Ghoga village, Puna of Sarang Dev village, Sarabjit Singh and his brother Hardev Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village who were travelling in the car.

Each truck was carrying 800 cubic square feet of sand. On seeing the police team, one of the truck drivers escaped from the spot. The two occupants of the car were conducting a recce for the safe passage of trucks, said the police.

A case has been registered in this connection at Rajasansi police station here and further investigations are on.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.