Four Pakistani intruders cross over into Indian territory, handed over to Rangers

Amritsar, May 30
BSF troops apprehended four Pakistani intruders who inadvertently crossed over into Indian territory here yesterday. As a goodwill gesture, they were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after confirmation of their identities and following the laid down procedures.
According to BSF authorities, three Pak nationals entered India through Tarn Taran while another was held from Singhoke village in Amritsar. A BSF spokesman said yesterday, around 12 pm, three Pakistani youths were arrested ahead of border fence near Kalash village in Tarn Taran.
During preliminary interrogation by the BSF and its sister agencies, it was found that they had inadvertently crossed the international border. “We found nothing suspicious from their possession. Following this, a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers was held today and they were handed over to them,” said the BSF authorities.
Similarly, on Thursday around 7.30 am, another Pak national was held near Singhoke village. After a flag meeting, he was returned to Pakistan Rangers in the evening.
