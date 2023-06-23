Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police on Thursday failed a cross-border smuggling bid and confiscated four weapons from Kakkar border village falling under Lopoke subdivision here.

Sukhinder Singh Mann, AIG, CI, said following the secret information, the CI recovered four .30 bore caliber pistols along with magazines being smuggled from Pakistan-based anti-national entities.

The seizure was made a day after the busting of a drone module used to smuggle weapons and narcotics following the arrest of two cross-border smugglers, including one, lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

“The consignment was apparently delivered via drone, but could not be retrieved due to increased activities of the BSF and the Punjab Police along the International Border. Police teams are conducting investigations to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment,” he said.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at State Special Operation Cell here.

He informed that this was the third such cross-border weapon smuggling module busted by the Amritsar CI team in less than a week and recovered a total of 11 pistols along with ammunition.

Earlier on June 16, CI Amritsar had arrested Rajinder Kumar, alias Ghudi, Jagjit Singh, Inderjit Singh, alias Malhi, and Jashandeep Singh, alias Boora, all residents of Amritsar, after recovering four pistols from their possession.