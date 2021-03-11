Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Armed robbers fired gunshots at a grocery store owner and decamped with Rs 12,000 cash from the counter near Dutta Enclave here on Friday.

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, told the police that on Friday night, two unknown persons came on a bike at the shop and one of them asked for a cold drink. He said later the robbers pointed a pistol at them and demanded cash. He said one of them fired a gunshot which hit his brother’s knee. He then snatched the cash from the counter and fled away.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2), 34 of the IPC and Section 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against unknown persons at Sadar police station here.

In another incident, a delivery boy was looted of Rs 12,000 by armed looters near Fatehgarh Churian here yesterday. Rubal Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, told the police that after distributing parcels, he was returning to Fatehgarh Churian when two armed youth stopped him. They took away several parcels and Rs 12,000 cash from his pocket at gunpoint. Jhander police station have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Arms Act against unidentified persons in this connection.

Similarly, in another incident, the three unidentified persons snatched a scooter from a local resident, Manjit Singh, when he reached near Holy City turn on Saturday evening. He was going to see his under construction house in the holy city. The cantonment police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Majitha police have arrested two snatchers, Lovepreet Singh and Amarjit Singh of Bhangali Kalan village, while one of their accomplices Jugraj Singh of Chachowali village managed to escape. They had snatched the purse of a member panchayat of Begowal village in Kathunangal area. Gurmej Singh, the victim, told that he was returning from Jaintipur to Begowal village when three bike-borne persons snatched his purse and fled away. He, however, noted the bike number PB-05-AD-9016 and identified the accused following which they were arrested.

Two vehicle lifters nabbed

The Amritsar rural police arrested two vehicle-lifters, identified as Ranjodh Singh and Sikander Masih of Gurdaspur, while two of their accomplices managed to flee.

They used to steal bikes from Amritsar and later sold these in rural belt by fixing fake number plates. The police also confiscated a .30 bore country-made pistol with four bullets.

ASI Balraj Singh of CIA staff told that the police got a tip-off that the accused were coming from Fatehgarh Churian to Amritsar via Majitha. A check point was set up near Naagkalan village and a bike was signalled to stop, but the suspects tried to sped away. However, they were nabbed by the police party and their search led to the seizure of weapon.

On the interrogation, two of their accomplices identified as Karan Kumar and Sandeep Khanda of Fatehgarh Churian (Gurdaspur) were also booked. Raids were on to nab them, said the police authorities. A case under Sections of 379, 411 of IPC and Arms Act was registered against them.

Travel agent booked

Cantonment police have booked a Jalandhar-based travel agent, identified as Pawan Kumar of Chitti village, for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 28 lakh. The complainant, Ramanpreet Singh, was sent to the US in a fraudulent manner because of which he was deported by the US authorities. A case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act was registered. No arrest has been made till now.