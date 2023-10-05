Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The Gate Hakima police arrested three snatchers on Tuesday. The police recovered a toy pistol and bike from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, Robin Singh and Malkeet Singh of Khalra in Tarn Taran.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said the suspects were intercepted by a police team during patrolling in the area. During search, the police seized a toy pistol and stolen motorcycle from them. He said further investigation was under progress while a case had been registered in this connection.

In another incident, Rajan Singh, a resident of Chhapa village in Tarn Taran, was arrested when he was trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a local resident identified as Aman.

The victim drives an auto-rickshaw. He was going to the Fatahpur side for dropping a passenger after picking him up from Khazana Gate. The victim said when he stopped his vehicle near Nogia Baba Dera, a youth came on a bike and snatched his mobile phone. However, his bike slipped and he fell down. Passersby nabbed the suspect and handed him over to the Anngarh police chowki.

In another incident, three motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Renu Bala, a resident of the Krishna Nagar area, when she and her husband were waiting for a client at Old Octroi Chowk near Guru Nanak Dev University. Renu said she worked in a private finance firm.

#Tarn Taran