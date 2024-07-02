Four snatchers arrested, pistol, three bikes, five mobile phones recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

The police have arrested four snatchers who robbed people on gunpoint. The police recovered a pistol, a toy pistol, three bikes and five mobile phones from their possession.

On June 24, a Rajasthan resident Bittu Rao, who now lives in a rented accommodation at Pandori Waraich village, told the police that four armed persons robbed a mobile phone from him on gunpoint. — Gurinderbir Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Those arrested were identified as Rajwinder Singh, alias Vir, and Sahib Singh, alias Saba, both residents of Bhaini Gill village falling under the Kamboh police station, and Gursidak Singh, alias Sidaki of Bal Kalan village, and Parsuram of Ram Nagar Colony, Majitha Road here.

Gurinderbir Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), today said on June 24, a Rajasthan resident Bittu Rao, who now lives in a rented accommodation at Pandori Waraich village, told the police that four armed persons robbed a mobile phone from him on gunpoint. A case was registered at the Verka police station in this connection.

Later, during investigation the police identified the suspects and nabbed them. The police seized a snatched bike, a motorcycle used in the crime, a pistol and a toy pistol from the suspects. During interrogation, the police recovered five mobile phones and a bike without registration number from the possession of the suspects.

