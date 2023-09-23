Four snatchers nabbed in separate cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The Chheharta police have arrested four snatchers in two incidents and recovered two snatched mobile phones and a toy pistol from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Arshdeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Bhakna Khurd village, and Jaspal Singh of Dhariwal Kaler village in Ajnala. Besides, the police nabbed Takdir Singh of Boparai Khurd village in Lopoke, who is now residing in Guru Ki Wadali area here.

Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said Arshdeep, Gurpreet and Jaspal Singh were arrested following a tip-off. The police confiscated a toy pistol and a mobile phone, besides a bike from their possession. The trio were produced in a court and brought on three-day police remand for further interrogation. More recoveries are likely to be made from their possession. Similarly, the police seized a snatched mobile phone from Takdir Singh.

#Arshdeep Singh