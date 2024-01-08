Four snatchers, proclaimed offender held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The police have arrested four snatchers in two separate incidents, besides a proclaimed offender.

The Chheharta police have arrested two snatchers identified as Sahilpreet Singh and Major Singh, both residents of Dhand village in Tarn Taran. The police recovered a snatched mobile phone and the bike used in the crime from the duo.

Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said Naval Kumar Dube, native of Uttar Pradesh, now residing in Naraingarh, had lodged a complaint with the police that two bike-borne persons snatched his cellphone. He was answering a call when the suspects snatched his cellphone from him. During investigation, the police identified the miscreants and arrested them yesterday. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation.

In the second case, the Civil Lines police have arrested two snatchers identified as Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, and Harpal Singh, both residents of Ajnala. The police recovered a mobile phone and a bike used in the crime from them.

Amandeep Kaur, SHO, Civil Lines, said Parnam Singh of Sainsara Kalan village told the police that he was going towards Novelty Chowk from Batala Road when his car stopped abruptly due to some snag. Parnam said while checking the car, he was answering a phone call when two bike-borne persons snatched his cellphone three days ago. The duo were later identified and arrested, the SHO said.

The police also arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in two vehicle lifting cases. He was identified as Love Singh, alias Goldy, of Dhand village. Two cases were registered against him in March and July 2020. The court had declared him PO, the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran