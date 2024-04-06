Four snatchers, vehicle lifters arrested; bikes, phones seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

In a major breakthrough, the city police have seized 25 motorcycles of different brands along with three snatched mobile phones from four persons in two separate cases registered with the Civil Lines and Majitha Road police stations here recently.

The accused used to steal these vehicles from the office premises of various government departments. Those arrested were identified as Gurpal Singh, alias Happy (18), of Ajnala Road, Gopi (20) of Dalla Rajputa village in Ajnala, Harsimran Singh, alias Sam (25), of Neshta border village in Attari subdivision and Harpreet Singh, alias Mau (20), of Attari.

The police recovered 10 bikes from Gurpal and Gopi while on the disclosure of Harsimran and Harpreet, they confiscated 15 motorcycles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police would upload the chassis and engine numbers of these vehicles on the website from where people could identify their stolen vehicles and approach the police to claim their ownership. These would be handed over to the victims following a due legal process.

Giving details, Virk said on March 4, Nikhil Bawa, Junior Naksha Navis (draftsman), lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police that some unidentified persons had stolen his vehicle from the parking of the District Administrative Complex on February 26. He said during the probe, the police nabbed Gurpal Singh with a stolen motorcycle from near government quarters near the court complex three days ago.

His interrogation led to the recovery of four more stolen bikes. He spilled the beans about his accomplices Gopi who was arrested on Thursday. His questioning led to the recovery of five more stolen motorcycles. They had stolen these vehicles from the DAC near the court complex area, they said.

Similarly, Virk said Rekha Sharma had lodged a complaint with the police that she along with her daughter was returning from Pathankot. From the Verka railway station, she was passing the Police Lines area on an e-rickshaw when two armed robbers looted her purse near DAV Public School four days ago. During investigations, the police arrested Harsimran and Harpreet from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital area on Tuesday. The police also seized the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime from their possession. Their interrogation resulted in the confiscation of 15 motorcycles. They used to steal vehicles from Company Bagh, Railway Station, Guru Nanak Dev hospital, Government Medical College, from outside Vishal Mega Mart and Ranjit Avenue areas.

