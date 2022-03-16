Fragrant hues: Vice Chancellor opens spring festival for public at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15



The ongoing Spring Festival being organised by the Guru Nanak Dev University, opened for public as VC Jaspal Singh Sandhu inaugurated several plant and rangoli exhibits. Sandhu said it was a great venue for the exhibition as people could enjoy both University environment and the festival.

“Our lifestyle and greed to earn more is destroying our natural resources and we are not respecting it, which is of great concern for society. Such festivals are hosted with a purpose of making society, especially youth, aware about the nature and surroundings,” he said. He said teachers and students are the builders of society and students need to take a closer look at other disciplines related to life as well as work hard on their subject. The results of flower show and rangoli competitions were also declared.