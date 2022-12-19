Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, December 18

Fraud worth crores has been reported in the accounts of Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital here, being run under the management of Dera Baba Jeevan Singh.

The fraud has reportedly been committed by the alleged mastermind Dr Amreek Singh, medical officer of the hospital, and Inderjit Singh, manager, information technology (IT). A case has been registered against six persons.

Dr Amreek was appointed as the medical officer in May 2020 on a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month while Inderjit was given the job in February 2021 with Rs 40,000 as monthly salary.

Besides Dr Amreek of Amritsar and Inderjit of Kot Isse Khan, the other accused in the case were Sandeep Kaur, wife of Dr Amreek, Sewa Singh, Gurbakhash Kaur (father and mother respectively of Inderjit) and Kulwinder Kaur, his domestic servant.

The accused not only stole medicines worth lakhs but also computer hardware, camera cable and other material from the hospital. The main accused, by preparing fake documents in the name of auction of the mess, canteen and parking spots, prepared a fake agreement to open a branch of the hospital and recruited medical officers for the hospital through a private company. The accused opened fake branches of the hospital at other stations and withdrew a huge amount as the salary of medical officers. The money was transferred allegedly by Inderjit.

The complaint in this regard was submitted by Baba Mohinder Singh, a sewadar of the dera to the SSP, Tarn Taran, who got the matter probed by the DSP (Economic offences and cyber crime). On the report of the DSP, a case has been registered.