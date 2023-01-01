Fraudster posing as hospital staff nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

A fraudster posing as a hospital employee has been arrested at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here. He had duped several persons on the pretext of getting them medicines or diagnostic tests at lower rates.

The suspect has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Majitha road. He used to approach patients and their attendants posing as an employee of the hospital and take money from them to procure medicines or arrange a diagnostic test. While the victims continued to wait for him for hours, the suspect used to flee from the spot.

Hospital employees stated that such incidents often resulted in altercation between victims and staff members as they had a notion that the fraudster was a hospital employee.

Officials at the hospital stated that the incident came to light when a female patient, who visited the hospital for a follow-up, recognised the fraudster and raised an alarm. The authorities stated that the suspect, who was a drug addict, admitted that he took money from patients.

ASI Iqbal Singh, Majitha Road police station, said action would be taken against the suspect as per relevant sections.