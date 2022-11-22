Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Amritsar, November 21
Sarbat Da Bhala, a non-government organisation (NGO), held a free eye check-up camp in Cheema Bath near Rayya. More than 125 patients were screened for eye ailments at the camp. As many as 32 patients with serious eye ailments were identified. Dr SPS Oberoi of the NGO stated that they would arrange treatment for the patients completely free of cost.
