Free legal awareness seminars held

Amritsar, May 8
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Sunday organised seminars at Sachandar and Meerakot villages near here. The aim was to create awareness about different legal aid schemes for those people with low income.
DLSA member Bal Krishan Bhagat said the National Legal Services Authority Act was passed in 1987 with an objective to provide free legal aid to the vulnerable sections of society. He said residents could use toll-free helpline number 1968 to get legal help.
The DLSA members educated rural youth on the harmful effects of drug addiction and asked them to join de-addiction facilities. The participants were also made aware of the laws concerning domestic violence, ragging, women rights, senior citizens and others.
