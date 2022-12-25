Freedom fighter Tapiala remembered, RMPI exhorts people to fight fascism

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) organised a political conference at Tapiala village near here on Saturday to mark the death anniversary of renowned freedom fighter and communist leader Dalip Singh Tapiala.

Who was Tapiala Tapiala was a close associate of Sohan Singh Josh, who was arrested in the Merut conspiracy case along with 30 others. He was instrumental in setting up the first unit of the All India Kisan Sabha in Amritsar. After 1947, Tapiala was elected twice to the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

Speaking during the convention, RMPI national general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla said people had high hopes from the Aam Aadmi Party, but within nine months they got fed up with the new government as it had done nothing for their betterment. He said Tapiala had worked for people and the leaders like him were needed more in the present system.

While the British arrested Tapiala six times, he was arrested 12 times after Independence, he added. Pasla said the RMPI would participate in the anti-fascism convention scheduled to be held at Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall in Jalandhar on December 29 and exhort all like-inded organisations to come on a single platform to fight fascist forces.

Party leader Rattan Singh Randhawa criticised the state government for using force on different sections of society protesting peacefully in support of their demands.

Randhawa said the Central and state governments were helping corporate houses in plundering the wealth of the country while poor people were unable to feed their children. He mentioned the plight of the residents in the border belt and demanded employment opportunities for them. He also demanded to increase the compensation being paid to farmers tilling their lands to Rs 30,000 per acre per year.