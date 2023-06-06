Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Though the traffic police has initiated a number of steps to solve the problem of traffic snarls in the city, it has failed to check recurring traffic jams near the bus stand where auto rickshaws are the major reason of traffic disruptions.

Though spate bylanes have been carved for auto rickshaws and the Metro buses, traffic jams on this stretch are a routine affair as auto rickshaw drivers can be seen standing everywhere to pick passengers.

While competing with each other to pick passengers, auto rickshaw drivers not only block the main road but also the passage to the BRTS station. Commuters complain that due to the ubiquitous presence of auto rickshaws, the entire traffic moves at a snail’s place. They suggested that the auto-rickshaw drivers should be made to use their own lane so that general traffic could pass without any hindrances.

Satwant Singh, a local resident, said, “Passing this stretch of road adjacent to the bus stand is a nightmare. This hardly 100-metres road requires at least 10 minutes.” He said even though traffic cops were seen asking rickshaw drivers to move, there had been no improvement in traffic situation.

Residents say the only solution to the problem is to ensure that no auto-rickshaw uses other lanes except the one reserved for them. “If action is taken against the erring drivers who cause unnecessary disruption in the traffic flow, it would be of help,” suggested another resident Gurnam Singh.