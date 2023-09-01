Fresh FIR against Bori

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Day after a video of alleged gangster Kamal Kumar Bori went viral on social media in which he was seen thrashing a man, a fresh case has been registered against him at the Cantonment police station here. He was charged with wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt.

The complainant alleged that a video has gone viral on social media in which an unknown man was being thrashed with sticks by four persons, including Kamal Bori, while another man was making the video. The police said they were trying to identify and locate the victim in the video.

The video clip was apparently an old one but it was made viral recently. Bori was currently under police remand in another case in which he allegedly kept a pharma trader in wrongful confinement and thrashed him. The case was registered after the police faced the backlash following a viral video in which cops were seen partying in a birthday bash while Bori was also seen alongside them. Five inspectors and two DSPs who were shown in the video were transferred to Malerkotla and Mansa.

After the action, his pictures with Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police HS Dhaliwal also surfaced. Later, his pictures with different politicians including an MP, former MLAs and current AAP MLA Jasbir Singh also emerged.

