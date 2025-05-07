Fried food, sugar intake lead to liver damage

Contrary to the popular perception that liver diseases, especially cirrhosis, are primarily caused by alcohol consumption, gastroenterologists in Amritsar are sounding the alarm on diabetes as a major contributor to the prevalence of liver-related problems in the region.

According to Dr Gurbilas P Singh, a leading gastroenterologist, nearly 30 per cent of the population in Amritsar is diabetic or pre-diabetic, and a staggering 10 per cent of this population is likely to develop liver-associated problems. “Diabetes is a significant risk factor for liver disease, and we are seeing a growing number of cases in our clinics,” Dr Singh said.

While alcohol consumption is still a significant contributor to liver ailments, Dr Singh emphasised that it is not the only causing factor. In fact, experts noted that cases of variceal bleeding in cirrhosis patients are much more common and severe in Amritsar compared to other parts of the world. “In comparison to the UK, the cases of variceal bleeding in Amritsar are not only more, but worse,” said Dr Jagtesh Sidhu, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The gastroenterologists attribute the high prevalence of liver disease in Amritsar to lifestyle and eating habits. “People in Punjab, especially Amritsar, love food, and most of it is fried in oil or loaded with butter or ghee,” said Dr Ravinder Singh Malhotra. This love for rich and fried food is contributing to a growing epidemic of fatty liver disease, which can progress to more serious conditions like cirrhosis and liver cancer, he added.

The experts urge residents to take preventive measures, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly and managing diabetes effectively. “By making simple lifestyle changes, people can significantly reduce their risk of developing liver disease,” Dr Singh advised.

As the healthcare system grapples with the growing burden of liver disease, the gastroenterologists are calling for increased awareness and action. “We need to educate people about the risks of liver disease and the importance of early detection and treatment,” Dr Malhotra said.