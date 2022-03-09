From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 8

In March 2020, the movement of people and transport was restricted to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but even after nearly two years, the movement of train continues to remain less frequent.

As many as 130 trains used to ply daily at the Amritsar railway station. Now, their daily count has come down to 41. Restrictions were lifted long ago, but resumption of all those trains is taking place at a snail’s pace.

Much to the agony of vendors and other traders at the railway station, the daily footfall at the station has not returned to its full potential, thereby affecting their sales. Railway stations are divided under A, B, C, D, E and F categories after evaluating various parameters. According to the policy, the Amritsar railway station falls under category A, as it used to witness a footfall of around 50,000 people, including, 20,000 passengers every day before March 2020.

Vendors said now their hope for a good business and resumption of more trains depend upon the summer vacation. As daily footfall used to swell by about 40 per cent during the vacation. Vendors said they yearn for that hustle and bustle at the platforms, which gave them enough business to foot various expenses.

Railway officials said the department was gradually resuming the frequency of trains.