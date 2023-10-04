From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Twenty one-year-old Kanika Ahuja has served to put the spotlight on Punjab’s women cricketers when she became a part of sporting history with the Indian eves bagged gold in their maiden Asian Games 2023 cricket tournament defeating Sri Lanka. Ahuja, a student of BA third semester at Hindu College, Amritsar, is an all-rounder, who has proved her worth with both bat and ball, in domestic and international cricket and was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore, for the inaugural women’s Premier League.

As the country celebrates its sports stars who are adding to the medal tally at Hangzhou, China, Ahuja’s former coach at the Hindu College, Ranjit Singh Sandhu, gave some insights into the rise of India’s young star in women’s cricket.

“Kanika has always been a hard hitting all-rounder, who always wears her smile and passion for cricket, on and off the field. Her biggest strength is her energy and the calm she shows even during the most stressful conditions on field,” said Ranjit Singh Sandhu, an assistant professor at the Department of Physical Education and Sports at the college. A resident of Patiala, Kanika had joined Hindu College to pursue her education in 2020-21. Her introduction to sports was through skating, “She was a skater and wanted to pursue a career in sports from early on. Later, her passion and interest in cricket made her switch to the game and look how far she has come,” said Sandhu. Kanika has shifted to Bangalore now for coaching, after she was picked by RCB.

Apart from Kanika, the college has nurtured several other rising stars in women’s cricket in India including Amanjot Kaur and Renuka Thakur, among others. “The college has been supporting training and coaching of girls from the region for the last 10 years and many of our players has gone on to represent India in the global sports arena,” said Sandhu. He said that players like Kanika have set an example and are inspirations to young girls aspiring for a career in sports.

