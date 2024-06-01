Front burns BJP govt’s effigy, demands old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

The Old Pension Restoration Front, Amritsar, under the leadership of Gurbinder Singh Khaira, Majha Zone convener, today burnt the effigy of the BJP government, which has opposed the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Khaira said in the last 10 years, the BJP had left every sector of the economy open to corporate loot and unlimited profits. He said the BJP-led Central government had been ignoring the demand of lakhs of central and state employees of restoring the old pension scheme, calling it ‘threat to the country’s economy’, an ‘obstacle to development’ and a ‘burden on future generations’.

“The BJP has openly opposed the old pension restoration inside and outside Parliament. Not only this, the decision to restore the old pension in Rajasthan has been rejected by the BJP after coming back to power. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clearly refused to return the NPS deposits of lakhs of crores owed to PFRDA, the Central regulatory body which monitors the performance of the various intermediaries. So, the Front has decided to launch a campaign against this anti-democratic and anti-employee character of the BJP under the slogan ‘punish the BJP’ and burn effigies of the BJP in the districts before the polling day,” he said. They also questioned the motive of other political parties, including AAP, for using old pension only as an election propaganda.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Majha