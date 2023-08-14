 Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Punjab Police personnel take out march past ahead of the Independence Day parade at Guru Nanak stadium in Amritsar on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

A full dress rehearsal for the 77th Independence Day celebrations were held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar unfurled the national flag and he along with Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh took the salute from the participating police contingents during the march past.

Students perform giddha.Photo: Vishal Kumar

Various Punjab Police teams, including the women platoon and Punjab Home Guards, NCC cadets along with the police band and school bands participated in the rehearsal. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Harpreet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Children of different schools presented colourful programme, including PT show, choreography, giddha and bhangra.

Punjab Police personnel carry out search operation at the railway station in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

The DC said Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema would be the chief guest and unfurl the flag at the Independence Day function here. He appealed to the people to whole-heartedly participate in the programme. He said every citizen of the country should celebrate the same with great zeal.

Meanwhile, police teams carried out search operations at the railway station, interstate bus terminus, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, busy shopping malls and markets ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in order to thwart any untoward incident and inculcate a sense of safety among the people.

The police teams were headed by DCP Parminder Bhandal. He said police teams were also carrying out flag marches in different parts of the city. He said the city was divided into three zones and police teams headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP)-rank officials were carrying out search operations and flag marches. He said SWAT teams, Punjab Police commandoes and Punjab Armed Police were carrying out flag marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas. Special nakas were put up in the walled city area to check vehicles. Violators were being challaned by the police.

DCP Bhandal along with ADCP Harjit Dhaliwal carried out searches at the railway station. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service while the entire area was scanned with metal detectors and scanners. Bhandal appealed to the people to inform the police about suspicious elements. He said the people should not believe rumour-mongers and confirm the information before circulating on social media.

Flying of drones banned

The police have banned the flying of drones in city areas, especially around Gandhi Ground, in view of the Independence Day celebrations when VVIPs and VIPs would take part. The orders would remain in force till August 16.

