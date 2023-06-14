Fun trip for school students

Tarn Taran, June 13
Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, an institution being run under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar, organised trips for the students. The students visited Fun Island, water and amusement park and Talwandi Bhai Ke.
The students also visited Wonderland Amusement Park, Jalandhar. Principal Ranjit Bhatia and members of the school managing committee expressed their their delight over the success of the trip.
