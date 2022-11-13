Fusion of Colombian, Punjabi dance forms displayed at 10th Amritsar int'l folk festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 12

Colombians, just like Punjabis, love to dance and celebrate life. Bringing the energy and fondness for dance, a mix of colourful dance performances were witnessed at Khalsa College of Women as Colombian folk dancers tapped their feet to the dhol beats and attempted to get the steps of giddha right. The 10th edition of the Amritsar International Folk Festival at Khalsa College for Women hosted a dance troupe from Colombia today as the audience and students enjoyed musical fusion of Colombian and Punjabi folk dances.

Dance groups from Colombia (South America) perform during the international festival on Saturday.

The festival, organised by the Khalsa College Governing Council in collaboration with the Punjab Cultural Promotion Council (PCPC) and Khalsa College Global Alumni Association (KCGAA), aims to promote multiculturalism and cohesion of inter-societal understanding.

This year, 13-member ‘Puerta De Oro De Colombia’ group clad, in their traditional colourful dresses, hit the stage with enthusiasm and won the hearts with their foot-tapping dances and melodious singing of their native place.

Apart from music, their theatrical presentation also amused the audience. Whether it was Cumbia, one of the most popular folk dances of Colombia, or salsa, a Cuban import, the performances were high on entertainment and energy.

The Colombian group was headed by director Rosy and included dancers Danny Joel Acosta Gomez, Airy M Ospino, Nictec N Ponce, Alixs Schaefer, Arby Guevara-Munoz, Julio Camargo, William Javier, Lizeth Sarina Ricardo, Juan Manuel Aragon Castro, Javier Alberto Bula Garcia, Diana Carolina Castaneda Barragan, Milena Esther Tapia Pinto and Jose Manuel Nieto Quintero. Rosy, who has previously toured India with her troupe, said they share the love for music and dance with Indians. “Just like Indians, we too love to dance and sing. Most of our dances have originated from our lifestyle and social atmosphere,” she said.

The KCW and other Khalsa institutions’ students also exhibited Sikh martial art “Gatka”, bhangra, luddi and giddha during the festival.

Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the world was becoming a village and the future belongs to international understanding and brotherhood, which is possible through such cultural exchanges.