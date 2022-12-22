G-20 Summit: Work on beautifying holy city reviewed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

To review the preparations being made for the G-20 Summit in Amritsar in March, a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee was held at Municipal Bhawan here under the leadership of Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Other Cabinet Sub-Committee members Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh were also present. They reviewed the development works related to the beautification of Amritsar and have given instructions to the officials related to this work that no deficiency should be left in the development works for the beautification of Amritsar.

The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to form a local committee under the leadership of the Mayor so that in connection with the G-20 Summit, development works to be conducted in Amritsar and other preparations could be reviewed from time to time.