G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Two days before the start of the G20 summit in the city, the estate wing of the Municipal Corporation demolished illegal encroachments on GT Road. A team of the wing demolished illegal structures outside shops and houses near Khalsa Collage and Putaligarh area.

The MC had initiated a demolition drive on GT Road and other areas where international delegates would visit. Several roads had been encroached by the residents and traders permanently. Meanwhile, the estate wing got the possession of two-acre agricultural land at a nearby dairy complex on Jhabbal Road.

On June 18, 2021, the MC had removed an encroachment from the same land and installed its ownership board. A barbed wire was also installed to avoid further encroachment. But the place was occupied by some locals again. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi received a complaint in this regard.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Estate Officer Dharminder Jeet Singh along with his team, horticulture wing officers and cops from Islamabad police station reached the spot. Two tractors plowed the fields and new demarcation poles were installed. The police have been deployed on the ground.