G20 ends in city, encroachments return

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 23

The local administration managed to make roads encroachment-free before the G20 Summit, but the encroachers are slowly returning. Lack of interest on part of the local officials in maintaining the status quo is causing difficult to commuters.

There are several markets in the city, which have been encroachment-free for over 10 days during the international event in the city. Commuters got respite from traffic jams and there is ample space for parking vehicles on roadside. As soon the G20 event ended on March 20, a number of vendors again encroached upon footpaths and roadside parking spaces. Customers at these vends park their vehicles, adding to the woes.

The Lawrence Road, witnessed four new vends on Wednesday, which led to traffic congestion on road in the evening. Similarly, the Putlighar area of the city again got crowded. The shopkeepers again displayed their goods outside their shops. A large number of fruit vegetable vendors returned on the spot. Other roads, including Mall Road, Ranjit Avenue and Circular Road, too witnessed haphazardly parked vehicles. The old city area is also facing the same issue.

“The city lacks adequate space for parking. In the absence of parking lots, residents park their vehicles on roadside. When the vendors encroach the same space the roads got congested,” said Jatinder Singh, a resident.

According to information, local politicians press the MC staff to allow vendors to set up vends. “The vendors have strong political affiliation with the ruling party. Soon after the end of the G20 Summit, the officials started getting calls from politicians to allow installing vends at the same place,” said an official of the MC.