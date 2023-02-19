G20 summit: City undergoes massive facelift

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 18

Ahead of the Gs20 summit, roads and power supply apparatus are undergoing a massive facelift in the city. A sum of Rs 36 crore would be spent on sprucing up the city.

Balkrishan, Chief Engineer, PSPCL (Border Zone), on Friday said to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the venues of the summit and the locations where the delegates would be staying, a comprehensive overhaul of power infra in these areas would be carried out.

Rush job being done Only a selective few areas are undergoing massive facelift

Quality seems to be compromised in a hurry to complete works on time

Most of city residents are disappointed as their areas are not being beautified

An NGO demands at least the whole of walled city must be revamped

Double-source power supply has been provided to the District Administrative Complex

Efforts are also being made to remove almost all power cables from roads

For this purpose, double-source power supply has been provided to the District Administrative Complex. On the given routes of the delegates during their two-day stay in the city in mid-March, all power supply lines are being aligned, besides properly connecting joints and ensuring maintenance of transformers.

Efforts are also being made to remove almost all power cables from these roads. The cables, which cannot be removed, were being elevated to a proper height. On these routes, all LT wires were being removed and their old transformers were replaced with new ones. Besides, the maintenance of all feeders in these areas is being held. All these works would be carried out on 11 Kv lines at Rs 7.70 crore.

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) is engaged in maintenance of 132 Kv and 220 Kv lines and their grids at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The production and maintenance wing of PSPCL is carrying out fine-tuning of the 66 Kv lines and grid at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

The Chief Engineer said they were ensuring that consumers were informed of power cuts beforehand through SMS and arranging alternate power lines for industries.

Dapinder Sandhu, Superintendent Engineer (Civil), Municipal Corporation, said re-carpeting of the GT road from Golden gate to Gen Sham Singh Attariwala was underway. The work of road sign markings and painting of central verges, pavements and walls on the main roads of the city were being done. Besides, proper lighting on the entire BRTS corridor, repair of broken grills, paint work, etc, and others are being carried out. A sum of Rs 26 crore would be spent on works.