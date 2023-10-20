Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed two projects for Amritsar during an interaction with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Gadkari said that he intends to introduce a Skybus project, run on cable in the holy city, especially in the walled city around the Golden Temple to ease the traffic jams due to its narrow topography. Another is to set up a special museum depicting the Sikh heritage and culture, Golden Temple’s history, alongside the proposed Beas river bridge in Amritsar district, wherein the visitors would go up through a glass lift.

He has asked CM Mann to work on the modalities of these projects for which the ministry would cooperate.

On Delhi-Katra expressway, CM Mann said that it would act as harbinger of a new era of unprecedented development and prosperity in the state.

“The project would give a major fillip to economic activity in the region, besides opening new vistas of employment for the youth. This would also facilitate pilgrims going to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine apart from giving boost to economic activity in the area.”

