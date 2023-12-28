Gaming assn ex-secy criticises body for ‘ignoring’ IPL player

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

Amritsar Gaming Association (AGA) coordinator and former secretary Surinder Arjun has criticised the body for failing to honour IPL player and all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who recently won the title of India’s best cricket player in the Mohammad Mushtaq Ali cricket tournament played at the international level.

Arjun said he has also brought the issue to the notice of Manish Agarwal, district Aam Aadmi Party convener and deputy chairman of the Punjab Gau Seva Commission.

Arjun added that Agarwal had assured him that he would meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ask him to honour Abhishek Sharma with a state-level award.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL