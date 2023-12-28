Gaming assn ex-secy criticises body for ‘ignoring’ IPL player

Amritsar, December 27
Amritsar Gaming Association (AGA) coordinator and former secretary Surinder Arjun has criticised the body for failing to honour IPL player and all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who recently won the title of India’s best cricket player in the Mohammad Mushtaq Ali cricket tournament played at the international level.
Arjun said he has also brought the issue to the notice of Manish Agarwal, district Aam Aadmi Party convener and deputy chairman of the Punjab Gau Seva Commission.
Arjun added that Agarwal had assured him that he would meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and ask him to honour Abhishek Sharma with a state-level award.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...