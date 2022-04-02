Gandhism more relevant today, says Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi

Amritsar, April 1
Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, who recently was conferred with Padma Shri, addressed a seminar on “Gandhian philosophy” at DAV College. He stressed that Gandhian philosophy based on truth and non-violence is all the more relevant to the contemporary society faced with multifarious problems.
Dr Bedi, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, said Gandhian philosophy based on morality is the need of hour for survival of mankind. “The question that arises is not the relevance of the Mahatma, for his legacy and thoughts will undoubtedly endure and continue to inspire future generations. The issue is whether we have in us the courage to do in our lives what he practiced and preached.” He urged, “We can best pay homage to the great soul by more widely disseminating his message, the noble thoughts, values and ideals that he espoused and by working for the larger causes of all humanity.”
Dr Vinay Kapoor Mehra, who was the guest of honour, said Gandhiji’s life was indeed the message that needed to be studied and understood by others. She provided several examples of how the Mahatma lived his life in a way that reflected his words, “My life is my message”. —
