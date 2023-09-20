 Ganesh Chaturthi celebratred : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at The Wisdom School here with great fervour. In a special assembly, students along with their facilitators worshiped an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha. Students also presented captivating dance performances. Amrit Khera, director, Ravinder Kaur, vice-principal, and Shweta Sehgal, administrator of the school, offered prayers with the belief that the Lord will bestow his blessings to remove all obstacles and troubles from people’s lives. OC

Quiz Competition at Khalsa College

Amritsar: A quiz competition was organized by the Post Graduate Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA) on the 64th anniversary of Doordarshan Day. The main objective of this quiz was to educate and inform the students about the story of Doordarshan from its inception to its success. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said that knowledge has provided many wonderful tools to man, one of these wonderful tools is Doordarshan. Earlier its use was limited to affluent homes in metropolitan cities, but currently it has reached every home in cities and villages,’ he said. Prof. Jaspreet Kaur told the students that today Doordarshan has 34 satellite channels, the largest broadcaster in the country with 14 thousand ground transmitters. The students also shared that Doordarshan has 66 studios across the country, out of which 17 are in state capitals and the remaining 49 are in different cities. Esha Sharma of BAJMC -Vth Semester bagged the first prize. Charanjot of BAJMC -Vth Semester got the second prize whereas Roshni of BAJMC-Ist Semester got third prize in the quiz.

Event at Kala Kendra

During Kala Kendra’s 88th programme, a play titled ‘Baby Oh my Darling’ was organized under the direction of Avinash Mohindru, president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Written by Vijay Tendulkar, under the direction of Mandeep Kaur Ghai, the play exposed the reality of the cruel world wherein the women are physically and mentally abused. It also conveyed the message that if a woman wants to live freely, she has to face society’s tirade. Dr. Charan Kamal congratulated all the artists in the program and while addressing said that from the plot to the characters, theme, language, rhythm, everything was brilliant in the play. Dr. Anita Bhalla thanked the special guests, Vinodita Sankhyan Principal Shri Ram Ashram Public School, multi-talented artists and all the audience.

Cleanliness Drive at GNDU

In celebration of the World Housekeeping Week, students of the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a successful cleanliness drive on campus. With a strong commitment to maintain a clean and sustainable environment, the students took the initiative to promote cleanliness and hygiene within the campus premises. The drive aimed to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and its positive impact on the overall well-being of the university community. Students actively participated in various activities such as waste segregation, campus beautification, and spreading awareness about proper waste disposal. They also conducted informative sessions with other students on the significance of cleanliness and its role in creating a healthy and conducive learning environment. Prof. Mandeep Kaur, Professor In charge of Hotel Management and Tourism, expressed her gratitude towards the students and the faculty for their proactive efforts in organizing the Cleanliness Drive.

Eye Donation Awareness Camp

The P.G. Department of Physiotherapy of Khalsa College, Amritsar (KCA) in collaboration with Dr. Shakeen’s Eye & Dental Hospital organized a program for Eye donation awareness camp. A lecture was organized with the addressing note of Principal Dr. Mehal Singh who welcomed Dr. Shakeen Singh, Dean Academics and Head, Department of ophthalmology, Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences. Dr. Shakeen Singh in his lecture discussed the techniques of cornea transplantation. He said that, “the cornea which is the transparent front part of the eye can often be used for transplantation until the age of 70 to 75, but younger corneas are preferred due to their better chances of successful transplantation”. In India, where people have different cultural beliefs, it influences people’s decisions regarding organ and eye donation, initiatives like eye donation awareness campaign play a crucial role in breaking down these barriers, increasing awareness, and fostering a culture of eye donation.

District-level election competition

Under the Amrit Kaal of Independence, Nehru Yuva Kendra Amritsar organised a district-level election competition for the commemorative programme being organised by Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute (PRIDE) Lok Sabha on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The programme was conducted online by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, this program on the topic “Mahatma Gandhi-relevance of Gandhian ideas in today’s world” had the jury comprising of District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawaria, Professor Dr. Nirmal Singh, among others. A total of 17 contestants participated in the district level competition, in which Disha Mehra was the winner at district level. She will participate at state level and the selected national level contestant will make their appearance in the central hall of Parliament House on 2nd October 2023.

Special seminar at Khalsa college

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on the 150th foundation day of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Movement organised a special seminar at Khalsa College. Announcing this, General Secretary of Shiromani Committee, Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Chairman of All India Dharma Prachar Lehar and other members of SGPC said that Sri Guru Singh Sabha movement was established by sincere Sikhs to stop the attacks on Sikhism in the 19th century. He said that the heritage of Sikhs, Khalsa College is known as the product of Singh Sabha movement. The Shiromani Committee is organizing a special seminar on “Singh Sabha Movement Background, Establishment, Achievements of Work” on 21 September 2023 at Khalsa College as part of the 150-year centenary celebrations of Singh Sabha Movement. Bhai Grewal said that this seminar will be chaired by Shiromani Committee President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami.

