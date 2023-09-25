Gang involved in bank robbery bid arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 24

A team of the CIA staff arrested six members of a gang from Piddi village and recovered arms and ammunition from them on Saturday evening.

The gang members have been accused of being involved in smuggling of drugs and robbery incidents. With the arrest of the gang members, police claims to have solved the robbery attempt at the SBI branch in Dhotian village five days ago. ASI Balwinder Singh had foiled the attempt though he himself suffered gunshot injuries.

Two revolvers with five cartridges and four sharp weapons have been recovered from gang members. The gang is not only involved in robbery incidents but is also known for drug smuggling. Vishaljit Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation)

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Investigation, Vishaljit Singh said the six arrested members of the gang have been identified as Tarn Taran resident Avtar Singh Sahil, Piddi village residents Shamsher Singh Banti, Akashdeep Singh Mota, Amritpal Singh Gori, Rupinder Singh Bhinda and Akashdeep Singh Kashu.

Two revolvers with five cartridges and four sharp weapons were recovered from them, the SP said. The SP furhter said that the gang was not only involved in robbery incidents but was also known for drug smuggling.

The gang was booked under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act by the Sadar police on Saturday.

The SP said Arun Sharma, DSP (Investigation), led the police team that nabbed the six membe-gang on Saturday.

The SP said it was by chance that the head of the gang, Avtar Singh Sahil, led members in the robbery bid at Dhotian village five days ago. The SP said the other suspects involved in the robbery bid had been identified as Mintu, Ajaydev Singh Ajay and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Pandori Gola village, besides one suspect, who was yet to be identified. A case had already been registered in this regard.

The SP said the police had started conducting raids at the possible hideouts of suspects absconding in the bank robbery attempt.

