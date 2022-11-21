Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

Tarn Taran, November 20
The Tarn Taran Sadar police busted a four-member gang of robbers responsible for looting as many as nine petrol pumps during the last two months in the area besides committing other incidents of robbery and snatching.
Two of the gang members had been arrested by the police on Saturday. A double barrel gun and a motorcycle used for committing the crime had been recovered from the arrested robbers.
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, said here on Sunday that the arrested robbers had been identified as Gurbhej Singh Bheja of Dharar (Amritsar) and Angrej Singh of Dinewal.
The absconding robbers have been identified as Arshdeep Singh of Jhamka and Harjit Singh of Ekal Gadda.
The petrol pumps of Jeobala, Alawalpur, Khabbe Dogran, Naurangabad, Jodhpur, Reshiana, Sheron, Mananwala villages and Jandiala Guru town were looted by the robbers.
The SHO said the police team that arrested the robbers was headed by ASI Kanwaljit Singh.
The police were conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the absconding robbers to nab them. Cases under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered at Tarn Taran, Sarhali, Sadar and other police stations.
