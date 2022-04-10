Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 9

The local CIA staff unearthed a four members’ gang that was involved in smuggling illegal weapons, ammunition and drugs on Friday. Two of the gang members were arrested, while two others managed to escape.

Two country-made pistols, six live cartridges and 1,000 intoxicating tablets were also recovered from them.

Those arrested were identified as Mandip Singh Kali of Khawaspur (Tarn Taran) and Lovepreet Singh Lov of Dhmaut (Ludhiana). Those who absconded have been identified as Gagagdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh of Khawaspur.

The car (PB-10, BV-0076) used by the accused, too, was taken in possession.

SP Vishaljit Singh SP (Investigation) on Saturday said the CIA staff led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh had set up a naka on the local Goindwal Sahib bypass and two suspected persons appeared at the spot.

After searching the car of the accused, the police recovered arms and ammunition with 1,000 intoxicating tablets.

The SP said the accused had been smuggling illegal weapons and drugs from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and used to sell in the area.

The police were conducting raids at the hideouts of those who are large. A case under Sections 21, 22, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered.