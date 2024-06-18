Gang of motorcycle thieves busted, 3 held with vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The city police claimed to have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves with the arrest of three thieves and seizure of six stolen motorcycles in two separate cases here on Monday.

ADCP (City-1) Darpan Ahluwalia stated that a team of personnel led by Harsandeep Singh, SHO, E-Division police station, Amritsar, succeeded in busting the gang of motorcycle thieves by seizing six stolen motorcycles and arresting three persons in two different cases.

In the first case, the police arrested accused Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Uboke near Patti in Taran Taran district, and seized four stolen motorcycles.

On the basis of reliable information from sources, a police team led by ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the E-Division police station set up a naka near the Hall Gate chowk on June 14. During the checking of vehicles in the area, Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, was nabbed with a stolen bike, which he had stolen from Guru Bazar a few days ago.

The accused was presented in a court, which sent him to police custody. During interrogation, he confessed more thefts and the police recovered three more stolen motorcycles from his possession. A total of four stolen motorcycles were recovered from him. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against him at the E-Division police station Amritsar. Meanwhile, in another case, the police arrested Chand Singh, alias Goru, a resident of Mohalla Muradpura in Tarn Taran, and Rajinder Singh, alias Ansh, a resident of Mohalla Bhathe Wala in Tarn Taran. The police recovered two stolen bikes from them.

On the basis of a secret tip-off, ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the E-Division police station, Amritsar, arrested Chand Singh, alias Goru, and Rajinder Singh, alias Goru, from Chowk Sikandri Gate area in Tarn Taran. He was arrested along with stolen motorcycle.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed to have stolen another motorcycles. The police have recovered two stolen motorcycles from them so far. Both accused were produced in a court and sent to police custody. A case under Sections 379 and 411, IPC, has been registered at the E-Division police station.

