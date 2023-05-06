Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

With the arrest of a robber, the police on Friday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of robbers involved in committing loots at gunpoint in different parts of the city in the recent past.

The accused was identified as Jasbir Singh, alias Bholu, of Raja Enclave near the Bhagtanwala grain market. Recently the gang was involved in firing at the blanket trader in a robbery bid on April 27. They had to flee from the spot after the victims retaliated by pelting bricks and stones at them.

His two accomplices were Pardeep and Yakub alias Deepu, both residents of Fateh Singh Colony. The police said raids were on to nab the duo who were absconding from their houses.

Manit Tiwari, the complainant along with his father runs Sarawati Trading company on Jhabal road. He told that on April 27 at around 8.30am, three unknown persons came on a scooter and entered in a scuffle with his brother Naitik Tiwari in an attempt to rob the shop.

He said the accused took out a pistol and fired three gun shots and they had a narrow escape in the instance. The victims retaliated by throwing bricks and stones. The accused fled away the scene after that. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unknown persons at the Gate Hakima police station here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Mehtab Singh said the trio had also robbed the scrap dealer on the Tarn Taran road at gunpoint. Similarly, they had also looted a man of Rs 40,000 and a scooter on April 7. Earlier, they had robbed a tile factory in Bharariwal area. He said the accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. Efforts were on to nab their absconded accomplices, he added.