Gang of robbers busted, 5 land in police net

Tarn Taran, February 15
The Patti Sadar police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers by arresting its five members at Sanghvan village here yesterday.
Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said five members of the gang had been arrested by a police party, led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police.
A pistol, five cartridges, sharp weapons and two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession. Two gang members managed to flee from the spot.
The SP (Investigation) said those arrested had been identified as Jujbir Singh Juj, Kuldeep Singh, Jasbir Singh Sona of Patti town, Sarmel Singh of Varpal village and Sarabjit Singh of Kirian village. The suspects were riding two stolen motorcycles.
SP Vishaljit Singh said the gang was involved in a number of robbery, snatching and theft incidents. The suspects were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.
