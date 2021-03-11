Gang of robbers busted in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

The Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed to have busted a gang of robbers by arresting three of its members here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Pradeep of Fatehpur, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, currently residing near the Amritsar railway station; Shivam Kumar, alias Chhotu, of Motihari, Bihar; and Mohit Kumar of Hathi Gate area in Amritsar.

Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh of GRP said they got a tip-off about the accused involved in robberies and stealing luggage of railway passengers. We got information that Pardeep, Shivam and Mohit were planning for some robbery while sitting on the railway lines under the BhandariBridge. The police raided and nabbed the accused and recovered a toy pistol from them. The police have registered a case under Section 401 of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and started investigation in the case. During investigation, the police have recovered four stolen mobile phones from them.

The police officials claimed that they would get the police remand of the accused and hopefully crack some more cases of robberies and recover stolen goods.