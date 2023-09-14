Gang of robbers busted in Amritsar, ex-Armyman among 5 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Acting on a tip-off, the city police arrested five members of a robbers gang, including a former Armyman, and thwarted a robbery bid here yesterday.

The police recovered two .32 bore pistols with seven cartridges, two bikes without registration number plates and a Swift car (bearing registration No. PB-58-H-0123) from their possession.

Among those arrested were identified as an former Armyman Inderjit Singh, Harmail Singh and Vishwajit Singh, residents of Bhangwa village in Majitha, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Janjhian village in Fatehgarh Churian, and Amardeep Singh, a resident of Pandori Waraich village.

A case under Sections 399 and 402 of IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects at the Maqboolpura police station here.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said armed suspects were hiding in dense bushes near pavement along the Jethuwal village canal. They were arrested by the police following raid. During preliminary probe, it was found that they were going to target a local trader, who was going to deposit cash in a bank, in the Vallah area. The ADCP said Harmail Singh was a former bank employee.

Rana said that Gagandeep Singh was wanted by the police in a murder case and he was evading the arrest.