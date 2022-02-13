Gang of robbers held with arms

Tarn Taran: Patti Sadar police arrested five members of a gang of robbers with arms and traditional weapons at Chuslewar village on Friday. The gang was involved in a number of robbery incidents in the area during the last few days. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said on Saturday that the robbers had been identified as Varinder Singh Babbu of Bainka village, Karandeep Singh of Algon Khurad, Rachhpal Singh of Sugga, Harpreet Singh Happy of Dhagana and Chandan Singh Chand of Chuslewar village. The SSP said one pistol (made in Italy) with three cartridges and four shape-edged weapons had been recovered from the robbers. One car WagonR and a motorcycle were seized from them. The robbers were arrested from the residence of Chandan Singh at Chuslewar village where they were planning to commit some robbery in the area. The SSP said a case under Sections 399, 402 and 216 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the robbers by Patti Sadar police. OC
16,760 litres of lahan seized
Tarn Taran: In a joint search operation conducted in the mand area of Dhun Dhae Wala village on Saturday, teams of the police and the Excise Department seized two working stills, 16,760 ltr of lahan and 21,000 ml of illicit liquor. Excise Officer Navjot Bhatri said the working stills and other materials were seized from abandoned locations. Lahan was destroyed on the spot which was stored in big drums and plastic canes. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered in this regard. OC
Cricket trials for boys held
Amritsar: Amritsar Games Association held trials for boys’ cricket teams (U-14 and U-16) at Gandhi Ground on Saturday. IS Bajwa, secretary of the AGA, said president of Punjab Cricket Association Rajinder Gupta, who owns Trident Group, is sponsoring the trials. Junior selector RP Singh selected the best players.
