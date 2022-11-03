Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 2

The Chabal police unearthed a six-member gang of vehicle lifters by arresting two members of the gang and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

SHO Inspector Prabhjit Singh said on Wednesday that the arrested accused had been identified as Ramandeep Singh Raman and Chamkaur Singh, both of Chabal Kalan.

The SHO added that the other four members of the gang were yet to be arrested.

He said the gang used to steal bikes from busy areas and had been keeping these vehicles at an abandoned Patwar Khana in Panjwar village from where they used to sell these at meager rates to innocent people with fake registration certificate numbers.

A case under Sections 379, 411 and 414 of the IPC has been registered against the gang, said the SHO.