Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 4 arrested

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 19

The Valtoha police busted a five-member gang of vehicle lifters on Saturday by arresting four of the gang members. The police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from the possession of the arrested accused.

One of the gang members is absconding. ASI Sawinderpal Singh, who was leading the operation to bust the gang, said the gang members had been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gora, Hardeep Singh Dipi, Dilbag Singh, Manpreet Singh Kalu of Amarkot and Kashmir Singh of Bhikhiwind. Manpreet Singh kalu of Amarkot is absconding.

The ASI said the gang members Gurpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh were arrested from the outskirts of Valtoha village with two stolen motorcycles who used to sell stolen bikes through Kashmir Singh and Dilbag Singh to innocent buyers at cheap rates.

The arrested gang members were produced in a court on Sunday and the court sent them to two-day police custody.